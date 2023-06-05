New Lexus LBX compact SUV debuts as the brand’s smallest vehicle ever

Tokyo - The new Lexus LBX is the Japanese brand’s smallest vehicle to date, and it takes the fight into the premium end of B-segment SUV space. Revealed to the world on Monday, the Lexus LBX joins the Yaris Cross on Toyota’s GA-B global small car platform. But Lexus insists that it has been “fundamentally adjusted” to meet the more premium requirements of the brand, while benefiting from the architecture’s low centre of gravity, and rigid body.

The LBX is 4190mm long and 1825mm wide, making slightly larger than the Opel Mokka and marginally smaller than Volkswagen’s T-Roc. It also ushers in a new design philosophy in which the spindle grille is deconstructed into segments. Overall, we reckon it looks somewhat neater than the brand’s current designs. Beneath all the spindle-inspired bodywork is a brand new hybrid drivetrain that pairs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine with an electric motor for system outputs of 100kW and 185Nm.

While front-wheel drive is standard, Lexus will also offer the option of an E-Four all-wheel drive system that places an extra electric motor on the back axle, although there’s no word yet on how that affects the system outputs. Inside the cabin, designers aimed for a simple and smooth digital instrument panel and a centre console with a commanding presence. Customers can choose from a wide variety of interior upholsteries and trimmings, including semi-aniline leather, and there’s also a vegan friendly cabin option that makes use of synthetic leather.

The central command system is a new Lexus Link Connect touchscreen system, measuring 9.8 inches (24.9cm) and featuring cloud-based navigation as well as an on-board assistant that responds to “Hey Lexus”. A 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system will be offered as an optional extra. Those who don’t want to opt for the base-model Lexus LBX will get to choose from four model flavours, or “atmospheres” as Lexus likes to call them. The ‘Elegant’ and ‘Relax’ atmospheres aim to create a refined feel, while the ‘Emotion’ and ‘Cool’ have a sportier character, with features like bi-tone paintwork as well as 18-inch alloy wheels with a machined finish.