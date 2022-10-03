New Maserati GranTurismo revealed with choice of petrol or electric power

Modena – Despite its evolutionary design that picks up where its predecessor left off, with a little MC20 flavour thrown in for good measure, the new Maserati GranTurismo ushers in a new era for the Italian brand. This will be the first Maserati to be offered with a fully electric powertrain, although the company isn’t going all-in on battery power just yet, as the new GranTurismo will also be available with two petrol powertrain options.

Those come in the form of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nutenno motor that made its debut in the MC20, with its innovative F1-derived dual-combustion chamber design. The V6 will be available in two performance-levels, with the Modena version offering 360kW and the Trofeo upping the ante to 405kW. But if you want to ride on the battery band wagon, look no further than the GranTurismo Folgore, which comes with three 300kW permanent magnet electric motors that can collectively and continuously send up to 560kW to the wheels. Juice is provided by a 92.5 kWh battery and the vehicle also boasts an 800-volt electrical system, with technology derived from Formula E.

The GranTurismo’s architecture combines materials such as aluminium, magnesium and high-strength steel, and this new multi-material approach required new manufacturing processes to be created. The cabin features the new Maserati Intelligent Assistant Multimedia system as well as an “immersive” Sonus Faber 36 sound system, offering two levels of customisation with up to 19 speakers and outputs of up to 1 195 watts. “The GranTurismo coupé combines the high performance typical of a sports car with comfort suitable for long distances, in both the version with a powerful internal combustion engine and with the most innovative 100% electric solutions,” Maserati said.

