New Mercedes GLC here soon: here’s how much it costs in SA

Johannesburg – The larger and more luxurious second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is set to arrive in South African showrooms next month, and the order books are now open. With that news comes official confirmation of the local pricing, but you’re going to have to take a deep breath…

According to Mercedes-Benz SA, the initial range consists of three 4Matic models, with the GLC 220d base model kicking off at R1 211 220, and the GLC 300d coming in at R1 410 194. A GLC 300 petrol model will also be available, with pricing to be announced at a later date. The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is 60mm longer and 4mm lower than the previous model, while the larger rear-overhang allowed the luggage capacity to be increased by 50 litres to total 600 litres. The 4Matic all-wheel drive and 9G-tronic automatic transmission is standard across the board, and all three models have 2.0-litre turbocharged engines, and a 48V mild hybrid system that provides an additional overboost of 17kW and 200Nm.

In the case of the GLC 220d diesel model you can expect outputs of 145kW and 440Nm, while the GLC 300d is good for 198kW and 550Nm. The GLC 300 petrol variant is rated at 190kW and 400Nm. Inside the new Mercedes-Benz GLC you’ll find the company’s second-generation MBUX infotainment system, with multiple display styles and improved “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant that can recognise different occupants by their voices. Mercedes-Benz SA said the level of standard equipment in the new GLC has been significantly upgraded, with the Avant-garde trim grade now being standard, along with “popular features” such as large screen displays, smartphone integration and wireless charging. Although at the price that should be a given.

The carmaker has also simplified the options structure, with functional features that are often ordered together, now being bundled into equipment packages. These include the Driving Assistance package Plus and Parking Package, both of which bring an updated array of driver-assist features. The Parking Package with 360-degree camera also includes a new “transparent bonnet” feature that uses cameras and the central display to show you what’s happening under the front-end while you’re bundu bashing. An off-road driving mode is standard, however, as is Downhill Speed Regulation.