JOHANNESBURG - Mitsubishi is set to expand its South African range in 2020 with the reintroduction of the Mirage budget hatchback as well as the launch of a totally new compact crossover called the XPander Cross. After being quietly discontinued from the local line-up in 2017, Mitsubishi South Africa is bringing back the Mirage in facelifted form. It is expected to arrive some time in 2020, with pricing and specifications set to be released closer to launch, but Mitsubishi does say that it will be aimed at price sensitive motorists, meaning it’s likely to have a relatively affordable price tag.

Revealed in Thailand on Monday night, the 2020 Mirage gets a sharper look at the front end, adopting the brand’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ design language that’s we’ve already seen on its SUV and bakkie models. At the back end, the Mirage receives new taillight clusters as well as a resculpted bumper that aims to give it a wider and more planted look.

New 15-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone ‘diamond cut’ design, as well as two new exterior colours - Sand Yellow and White Diamond - round off the exterior enhancements.

Inside there are a few trim changes but the big news is a new 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity.