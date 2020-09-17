New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is here, with pricing that undercuts rivals

JOHANNESBURG - Mitsubishi’s capable and somewhat underrated Pajero Sport has been sharpened up for 2020, with the large Triton-based SUV getting a bold new face that brings it into line with its bakkie cousin, while the range has expanded to include a new tech-laden flagship model called the Exceed. The upgraded Pajero Sport models cost R20 000 more than their predecessors, which was probably unavoidable given what the currency has been doing this year, but the three models still undercut key rivals. The range kicks off with the 4x2 auto at R609 995, while the 4x4 version will set you back R659 995 and the new Exceed 4x4 is yours for R679 995. Consider that to get a Toyota Fortuner with similar outputs, you’ll have to fork out R673 200 for the cheapest 2.8 model, while the equivalent Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT costs R637 800 and the Isuzu Mu-X 3.0 is listed at R643 100. As before, all Pajero Sport models are powered by the familiar 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 133kW and 430Nm, and the standard transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

The 4x4 derivatives are fitted with Mitsubishi’s Super Select system, which offers four selectable off-road modes and low-range gearing.

What’s new for 2020?

The biggest design changes occur upfront where you’ll see an interpretation of Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ design language, which includes new slim LED headlights and boomerang-shaped bumper accents in chrome.

Moving to the side, you’ll see fresh 18-inch alloy wheels and repositioned side steps while the rear view is enhanced by a thicker bumper and new LED taillight innards.

The cabin design remains largely familiar, but there is a new full-colour digital instrument display that lends a more modern feel, as well as a redesigned centre console. Connectivity is enhanced by the fitment of more USB inlets, which also serve rear passengers, as well as additional accessory sockets.

What you get for your money

Standard features across the range include full leather seating, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, electric parking brake, multi-function steering wheel and a 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone pairing.

Over and above all that, the new Exceed flagship model gains an electronic tailgate with dual-kick sensors as well as a powered sunroof and Mitsubishi Remote Control Connectivity, which allows you to control select features from your smartphone.

The 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport range is sold with a five-year/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.

