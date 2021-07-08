NEW MODEL: Everything you need to know about the new BMW 2 Series

JOHANNESBURG - Sporting reasonably sized kidney grilles (that open and close like a hypercar on the M240i) and a lick of paint that’s more akin to The Joker’s suit in The New 52 than a BMW, the all-new 2 Series Coupé has broken cover and it’s looking very, very attractive. With a choice of three derivatives heading to Mzansi in Q1 2022, including a 220i, a 220d and an M240i, we naturally find ourselves lusting after the latter-most model. Here’s everything you need to know about the all new BMW 2 Series Coupé... 1) MOST IMPORTANTLY, IT’S REAR WHEEL DRIVE

Unlike the 2 Series GranCoupé, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé boasts a character focused squarely on dynamic performance. Most of the car’s gizzards are shared with the 4 Series, which means you get heightened levels of comfort compared to its predecessor. Most importantly, however, the base models remain rear-wheel drive. Purists will be able to revel in the car’s glory when it makes its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend. The car will be built in Mexico at BMW Group’s San Luis Potosí plant and the South African market launch will take place in the first quarter of 2022. 2) THEY’VE MAINTAINED 50:50 WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION The car’s distinctive proportions, wide tracks, optimised aerodynamic properties, solid body rigidity, relatively lightweight design, almost perfectly balanced 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity create the ideal basis for extremely sporty handling. We’re excited about the M240i xDrive Coupé with its 285 kW/500Nm six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and intelligent all-wheel drive. You won’t be able to make it go rear-wheel drive only like you can in other BMW M cars, but we do expect it to comply with oversteer antics if you’re really aggressive with your inputs.

3) SPORTS CAR STANCE WITH DISTINCT COUPÉ PROFILE The new 2 Series’ powerful proportions are set within a classical three-box design, with dynamic lines and exclusive details that create a very expressive appearance. Compared to its predecessor, exterior length has increased by 105mm, width by 64mm and wheelbase by 51mm. Its height, however, has been lowered by 28mm and its tracks are widened by 54mm at front (BMW M240i xDrive Coupé: +63mm) and 31mm at rear (BMW M240i xDrive Coupé: +35mm). Its eye-catching front-end design features new headlights and a new-look BMW kidney grille. Vertically arranged active air flaps instead of bars in the grille control airflow depending on the engine’s thermal requirements. Pronounced wheel arch flaring gives the rear a powerful look and compact rear light units with rearranged LED light functions give it a one-of-a-kind look. 4) LOADED WITH PERFORMANCE COMPONENTS

BMW says that the car offers outstanding sporting prowess in the compact sports car segment thanks to sophisticated chassis technology that’s been borrowed from the BMW 4 Series, but given bespoke tuning in this application. They say there’s vast improvement in agility, steering precision and cornering dynamics over the predecessor model. Standard specification includes two-joint spring strut front axle, five‑link rear axle, lift-related dampers and Electric Power Steering with Servotronic function. M Sport suspension including variable sport steering is standard and the M240i xDrive Coupé comes as standard with model-specific version of M Sport suspension, additional front axle struts, M Sport brakes and M Sport differential at the rear axle. Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers are also available as an option for the flagship model. The new BMW 2 Series Coupé is fitted as standard with 19-inch light allow wheels with mixed-size tyres as part of the M Sport specification. BMW M240i xDrive Coupé rides on 19-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard with the option of high-performance tyres. 5) WIDE RANGE OF ENGINES TO CHOOSE FROM Three powerful and efficient engines featuring the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo technology will be available from launch. The six-cylinder in-line power unit in the new BMW M240i develops a maximum output that is 35kW higher than in the outgoing model. Further improved, the four-cylinder petrol engine in the new BMW 220i Coupé with 135kW/300Nm offers minimised emissions thanks to a cylinder head with integrated exhaust manifold design. The new BMW 220d Coupé offers 140kW/400Nm from a four-cylinder diesel unit with two-stage turbocharging and 48V mild-hybrid technology for reduced input lag and higher levels of efficiency compared to its predecessor. All the engines team up with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel, plus Launch Control for powering off the line with optimal traction and Sprint function for instant, dynamic bursts of speed when already on the move.

6) HIGH LEVEL OF BESPOKE SPORTS CAR FEATURES Expect a driver-focused cockpit design with a modern control panel in the centre console and the option of a fully digital instrument cluster. Sport seats and a sport leather steering wheel come as standard, with M leather steering wheel and M sport seats with integral head restraints available as options. Special interior features for M Sport specification and the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé include cushioned knee pads on the centre console, that supposedly heighten the emphasis on intense driving pleasure. An optional M Sport Pro Pack can be added on top of the M Sport specification to send an even clearer message to your neighbour’s about the car’s dynamic abilities. This pack’s features include 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, a front spoiler lip and an M rear spoiler. Model-specific M Performance Parts will also be available for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé from launch. 7) FRESH NEW LOOK WITH MORE SPACE INSIDE

BMW says the premium interior ambience of the new car represents a clear leap forward from the predecessor model. High-quality materials, precise workmanship and exclusive design features are strewn throughout the cabin. Door panels incorporate new trapezoidal accent surfaces, which are stylishly backlit (with ambient lighting fitted as standard). M Sport specification and BMW M240i xDrive Coupé models will come with Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery while Vernasca leather upholstery will be available as an option if you prefer animal interiors. Total boot space, in case you were wondering, is 390 litres and you get a standard 40:20:40 split/folding rear seat backrest that enhances versatility. 8) PACKED WITH MORE FEATURES THAN YOU’LL NEED Three-zone automatic climate control and windscreen with acoustic glazing come as standard, as well as the aforementioned ambient lighting. Optional extras such as seat and steering wheel heating, electrically adjustable seats including a memory function on the driver’s side and Harman Kardon surround sound system are available to enhance both driving pleasure and comfort to excellent effect, the manufacturer says. An optional glass slide/tilt sunroof offers a transparent surface nearly 20 percent larger than on the outgoing model for more street cred, if that’s your thing too.

You also get a significantly expanded selection of standard and optional driver assistance systems compared with the predecessor model. Available as optional extras: Driving Assistant with Lane Change Warning, Rear Collision Prevention and rear crossing traffic warning, Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function including manual Speed Limit Assist, Park Distance Control, Reversing Assistant, Reversing Assist Camera, Surround View and Remote 3D View. Also available for the BMW 2 Series Coupé for the first time is BMW Head-Up Display and BMW Drive Recorder. For the tech-heads, you will get a state-of-the-art display and operating system with standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional with fully digital 31cm instrument cluster and 26cm control display. You can control most of the car’s functions through either the touchscreen display, the BMW Controller, the steering wheel buttons or through voice control. You also get a cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system available in conjunction with the standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional. BMW TeleServices and intelligent emergency call is included as standard, along with Remote Software Upgrades for importing improved functions and new digital services into the car over the air. Optional features include: Real Time Traffic Information with hazard alert, Connected Music and BMW Digital Key. Deep integration of Amazon Alexa is possible when installed via the My BMW App. Smartphone integration is also made easy through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.