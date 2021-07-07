NEW MODEL: Meet the electrifying 2021 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid (V6 turbo)

CREWE, UK - Bentley has injected its Beyond100 strategy (a move toward full electrification of its vehicles) with new blood courtesy of a new hybrid version of the third generation Flying Spur ultra-luxury sedan. The British car maker says the introduction of the new Flying Spur Hybrid sets the tone for a family of Bentley hybrids, emphasising the company’s commitment to becoming an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company. 2021 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid The Flying Spur Hybrid’s new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 400kW of power and 750Nm of torque. Despite this brutal punch, Bentley says it’s the most efficient vehicle the company has ever made, boasting the ability to cover more than 700km on a single tank of fuel (in ideal conditions of course).

2021 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Before you scoff at its 2.9-litre engine and electric motor with batteries, consider its zero to 100km/h sprint, which takes just 4.3 seconds. Bentley says the powertrain achieves a significant reduction in fuel consumption whilst still providing the authentic Bentley character of effortless, refined performance. 2021 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers. For the Flying Spur Hybrid, connected car services will now also include My Battery Charge, My Car Statistics, and My Cabin Comfort. To provide further feedback to the driver, the driver instruments include additional information showing when the car is operating solely in EV drive, regenerating whilst slowing down or using the combustion engine. 2021 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Inside the cabin, the automatic Start-Stop switch has been replaced with a control for the three E Modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode, enabling the driver to manage the battery usage during a journey. EV Drive mode is engaged as soon as the car is switched on, and maximises the electric driving experience. This is ideal for city driving and for shorter journeys.

2021 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid The flow of energy can also be displayed via the infotainment screen where statistics can be seen and the timers for charging of the vehicle can be set. Additional e-motion information is available to the driver via the instrument panel, heads up display and centre screen, including range, battery level and charging information. 2021 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Exterior visual differences for the Flying Spur Hybrid include a ‘Hybrid’ front fender badge, quad oval tailpipes and a covered universal charging point on the left hand rear fender. The interior of the Flying Spur Hybrid remains a striking combination of the very latest integrated technology, beautiful materials and design prowess, now combined with the features required for a plug-in hybrid vehicle. 2021 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid All Flying Spurs are manufactured at Bentley’s home in Crewe - the world’s first carbon neutral factory for luxury car production. Bentley South Africa has not confirmed whether the car will arrive in South Africa in 2021 or 2022. Pricing has not been confirmed either, but we expect it to come in at around R3.2 million for a base model.