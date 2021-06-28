NEW MODEL: Toyota SA gives its striking 2021 C-HR crossover a slight upgrade
JOHANNESBURG - Toyota South Africa has refined its 2021 C-HR crossover/SUV line-up with the addition of a luxurious high-end derivative that’s laden with features. According to the Japanese carmaker, the latest C-HR offers a more refined drive thanks to its updated 1.2-litre turbocharged drivetrain and upgraded luxury and convenience features such as embedded Apple CarPlay.
IMPROVED STYLE
Building on the facelift model's (which was launched last year) sharpened head and tail lamp design, the latest version adopts sequential turn indicators and unique light-cluster treatment. Dramatic Y-shaped light guides are paired with high-intensity Bi-beam LED light clusters with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRL). The foglamps in turn have also been upgraded to LED spec - creating impressive night-time visibility.
The aesthetic treatment is not only reserved for the front, as the tail lamps too have been treated to some cosmetic surgery. A dramatic three-segment LED design, complemented by smoked light surrounds and horizontal cross section (which extends across the tailgate), help amp up the visual ante.
The darkened light features, pair perfectly with the black roof treatment as provided by the Bi-tone exterior treatment. Five striking colour combinations - White Pearl, Passion Red, Lunar Metallic, Cosmic Blue and Inferno Orange Metallic - offer expressive buyers a hue to match their personality, Toyota says.
SAFETY TECHNOLOGY
The vehicle’s active safety system aka Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), has been upgraded with the addition of all-speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), while the Lane Departure Alert (LDA) system now boasts Lane Trace functionality. Lane Trace Assist is a further evolution of LDA, where the system will not only help avoid unplanned lane departure, but assist with centring the vehicle within the lane while following the natural arc of the road. These features are in addition to the existing Pre-Collision System (PCS), Auto High Beam (AHB), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) - as part of the TSS suite.
REFINED DRIVE
The car’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine continues as the anchor of the range – delivering respectable mid-range punch and cruising ability paired to either a CVT automatic or six-speed manual transmission. It produces 85kW and 185Nm across a broad rpm range, whilst sipping a claimed 6.3l/100km of petrol (6.4 for the CVT).
MORE TECHNOLOGY
Features are plenty in the new Luxury version of the Toyota C-HR, now offering keyless entry, push-button engine start operation, auto-retractable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Park Distance Control (PDC), automatic climate control, heated seats, Multi-Information Display, a touchscreen audio system with CarPlay/Android Auto functionality and luxurious leather interior (with diamond motif) round it off. The Toyota Connect in-car telematics and Wi-Fi system (with complimentary 15GB) is included too.
2021 TOYOTA C-HR RANGE PRICING IN SOUTH AFRICA
Toyota C-HR 1.2T - R402 300
Toyota C-HR 1.2T Plus - R436 300
Toyota C-HR 1.2T Plus CVT - R449 300
Toyota C-HR 1.2T Luxury CVT - R519 900
All 2021 Toyota C-HR models are sold with a six-services/90 000km service plan (intervals set at 15 000 km) and three-year/100 000km warranty. Customers can also purchase a variety of service and/or warranty add-ons at dealership level.
