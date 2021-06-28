NEW MODEL: Toyota SA gives its striking 2021 C-HR crossover a slight upgrade

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota South Africa has refined its 2021 C-HR crossover/SUV line-up with the addition of a luxurious high-end derivative that’s laden with features. According to the Japanese carmaker, the latest C-HR offers a more refined drive thanks to its updated 1.2-litre turbocharged drivetrain and upgraded luxury and convenience features such as embedded Apple CarPlay.

Building on the facelift model's (which was launched last year) sharpened head and tail lamp design, the latest version adopts sequential turn indicators and unique light-cluster treatment. Dramatic Y-shaped light guides are paired with high-intensity Bi-beam LED light clusters with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRL). The foglamps in turn have also been upgraded to LED spec - creating impressive night-time visibility.

2021 Toyota C-HR

The aesthetic treatment is not only reserved for the front, as the tail lamps too have been treated to some cosmetic surgery. A dramatic three-segment LED design, complemented by smoked light surrounds and horizontal cross section (which extends across the tailgate), help amp up the visual ante.

2021 Toyota C-HR

The darkened light features, pair perfectly with the black roof treatment as provided by the Bi-tone exterior treatment. Five striking colour combinations - White Pearl, Passion Red, Lunar Metallic, Cosmic Blue and Inferno Orange Metallic - offer expressive buyers a hue to match their personality, Toyota says.