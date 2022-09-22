New Nissan Qashqai touches down: SA pricing and specs

Cape Town - With the launch of the new Nissan Qashqai in South Africa this week, the Japanese carmaker has begun the process of renewing its local SUV line-up. Set to be followed by the all-new X-Trail later this year, the new Nissan Qashqai appears to be somewhat more sophisticated than its predecessor, and also boasts a more striking design.

It has become quite expensive, however, with the new range kicking off at R568 200 for the 1.3T Visia, moving up to R639 300 for the 1.3T Acenta, while the range-topping 1.3T Acenta Plus will set you back by R670 600. Based around the Alliance’s new CMF-C platform, the new Qashqai is lighter and stiffer than its predecessor and also comes with more advanced powertrains. At launch Nissan is offering a new 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine, which will be available in two states of tune. In the base Visia model, it produces 96kW and 240Nm, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox only. The Acenta derivatives come with a 110kW and 250Nm version of this engine, paired with Nissan’s XTronic CVT transmission. Power goes to the front wheels in all cases.

Early next year Nissan will be introducing an interesting new hybrid variant, whose 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine acts purely as a generator, while an electric motor powers the wheels. As mentioned the new Nissan Qashqai comes in three flavours: Visia, Acenta and Acenta Plus. In terms of standard spec, the 1.3T Visia comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, push-button start, infotainment system with reverse camera, six airbags and traction and stability control systems.

The midrange 1.3T Acenta adds 18-inch alloy wheels to the mix, along with automatic air conditioning, satnav, light sensor, high-beam assist, 36-degree surround view camera and Nissan’s Pro Pilot driver assist package, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. The range-topping 1.3T Acenta Plus sweetens the deal further with 19-inch alloys, a 10-speaker Bose sound system and leather seats, with electric adjustment as well as heating and massage functions up front. “Nissan Qashqai brings a new vision to crossover design with muscular proportions, premium packaging, and all-round next level comfort and class,” says Nissan.

Watch this space for our driving impressions from the local launch, which was held in Cape Town recently. Pricing: Nissan Qashqai (September 2022) 1.3T Visia manual - R568 200