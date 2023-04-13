New Nissan X-Trail hits SA streets – prices and specs revealed

Cape Town - The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is being launched in Mzansi this week, featuring sharper exterior styling and a significantly modernised cabin. Built on the new CMF-C platform that’s also shared with the recently introduced third-gen Qashqai, the new Nissan X-Trail makes use of more lightweight materials than ever before, with the doors, fenders and bonnet now made from aluminium.

Three models will be offered locally and they’re all powered by an upgraded, but still normally aspirated, 2.5-litre petrol engine, and the outgoing model’s 2.0-litre base motor has fallen away. Pricing starts at R649 900 for the 2.5 Visia CVT, moving up to R709 900 for the midrange 2.5 Acenta CVT and topping out at R759 900 in Acenta Plus CVT 4x4 guise. The 2.5 petrol engine is an upgrade over the previous unit of the same size, now producing 135kW and 244Nm, which is 9kW and 11Nm more than before. All variants have CVT transmission and only the range-topper has all-wheel drive.

As for specification, the Visia base model comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, auto LED headlights, black cloth seat trim, push-button start and an 8.0-inch (20.3cm) touch-screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as a reverse camera and rear parking sensors. Driver assistance tech includes Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking with junction assist as well as pedestrian and cyclist detection. The Acenta gains 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, leather-accented seat trim and steering wheel, eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ProPilot+ system with Lane Keep Assist and Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.