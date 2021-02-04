New Peugeot 2008 compact SUV is here: SA pricing versus rivals

JOHANNESBURG - The compact SUV segment is a crowded one, but Peugeot is hoping to appeal to those who want something distinctive and striking with its all-new 2008. The second-generation compact SUV is built around Peugeot’s new Common Modular Platform (CMP), which also underpins the new Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa, and which will probably also form the basis of numerous Fiat Chrysler products following the recent merger that resulted in the Stellantis car company with 14 brands. The Peugeot 2008 is French quirky on the outside as well as in the cabin, where we see the latest version of Peugeot’s ‘3D i-Cockpit’ command centre and latest-generation head-up display. There’s also room for personalisation, with a choice of eight RGB LED colours, on the range-topping GT variant at least. To be truly competitive in this segment, however, a vehicle needs to offer a compelling range of well-specced model variants and to that end Peugeot is offering four models: 1.2T Active, 1.2T Active auto, 1.2T Allure auto and 1.2T GT auto. All are powered by a turbocharged version of Peugeot’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, but the base Active model with six-speed manual transmission is tuned to 74kW and 205Nm, while the six-speed auto derivatives up the ante to 96kW and 230Nm.

How does the pricing compare to rivals?

Peugeot is offering a well-specced range, with the base models fighting right in the middle of the compact SUV action, while the higher-end versions are priced at a premium to most rivals.

Below is a quick look at how the 2008 range fits in among the closest rivals.

Keep in mind that the list doesn’t include every possible SUV in the segment, but rather a selection of the most likely rivals, with prices valid in February 2021.

How do the Peugeot models compare?

Here’s a list of standard features you can expect in the four models.

1.2T Active manual & auto: Manual air conditioning, cruise control, 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, automatic headlights, leather-upholstered steering wheel, push-button start, rear park assist, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, ESP stability control and 16-inch alloy wheels.

1.2T Allure auto: Adds automatic climate control, central front armrest, electric parking brake, configurable 3D head-up instrument panel, front parking sensors, reverse camera, 2 x rear USB ports, LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.

1.2T GT: Adds 25.4cm touchscreen, eight-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, full LED headlights with Smartbeam Assist, Active Safety Brake with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Keeping Assist.

Apart from the aforementioned alloy wheel designs, there are many ways to tell the various models apart.

For instance, Active models have a black chequered grille and colour coded rear spoiler. The Allure variant comes with a chrome chequered grille, chrome lower bumper inserts and gloss black roof bars. The GT gains gloss black mirror caps, dark chrome grille with 3D effect and a diamond back roof with matching spoiler.

Buyers can choose from nine exterior colours, including bright options like Orange Fusion and Vertigo Blue, and none of the hues command an extra price premium.

On the inside, Active models have orange contrast stitching on the seats, centre console, door panels and dashboard facia and ‘carbon effect’ dashboard inlays.

The Allure gets light blue contrast stitching in all the aforementioned areas, while the GT gets lime green stitch detailing.

On the aftersales front, all models are sold with a five-year/100 000km warranty and three-year/60 000km service plan.

