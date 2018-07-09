Goodwood, West Sussex - Toyota has confirmed that a prototype of the new Supra sports coupe will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, on from 12-15 July at the stately home of the Earl of March. More than that, Toyota has promised that the keenly-awaited new Supra will also be seen in action on the hill, in the hands of chief project engineer Testuya Tada and Dutch test driver Herwig Daenens.

It has also released these teaser images of the car, heavily camouflaged in what only be described as dazzle wrap, one of which shows it alongside the original GR Supra Racing Concept, first seen at the Geneva motor show in March 2018.

Details thus far are very scarce, although Toyota has confirmed that the reborn 2019 version will share its platform with the upcoming BMW Z4 - including a three-litre turbopetrol straight six borrowed from the M240i, reportedly upspecced to 285kW and 500Nm, driving the rear wheels (and that alone is enough to get every drift fan on the planet revving to the redline).

The BMW version will be available as a roadster, the Supra as a coupé only, and Toyota SA says it will be released in South Africa in the first half of 2019. We’ve been promised more information when the Supra is officially unwrapped in the first week of September; as soon as we have the details, so will you.