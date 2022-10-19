New Porsche 911 Carrera T is possibly the purest of them all: SA pricing

Stuttgart - You would think that the Porsche 911 range already catered for every possible need and desire, but it seems there is still space for another variant and so we have the new Carrera T. The new model is possibly the purist of them all. Slotting between the base 911 Carrera and the Carrera S, the T model is based on the former but loses a bit of weight and gains some sporty equipment. The Porsche 911 Carrera T is set to go on sale in South Africa from 2023, at an indicative price of R2 080 000.

The twin-turbo flat-six engine is as per the regular Carrera, with 283kW produced at 6 500rpm and 450Nm available from 1 950rpm. Power goes to the rear wheels only, through a seven-speed manual gearbox, but clients who’d prefer the eight-speed PDK tranny can have it added at no extra costs. Thanks to various weight-saving measures, such as the reduced insulation, smaller battery and lightweight glass, as well as the removal of the rear seat, the 911 Carrera T manual model weighs 35kg less than the standard PDK-equipped Carrera. Oh, and if you really can’t live without that back seat, the carmaker will reinstate it at no extra cost. According to Porsche, the 911 Carrera T will do its 0-100km/h run in 4.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 291km/h.

The T is fitted with Titanium Grey Carrera S alloy wheels (20-inch front and 21-inch rear) and given its positioning as a true driver’s car, Porsche has thrown in a whole lot of cool chassis stuff to make it suitably agile through the twisty bits. For instance, the PASM sports suspension system, which lowers the car by 10mm, is fitted as standard. This option is not available on the regular 911 Carrera. The T also comes with the Porsche Torque Vectoring system, with a mechanical rear differential lock, as well as the Sport Chrono Package. The company’s rear-axle steering system, which until now was only available from Carrera S upwards, is offered as an option in the new T model.

But how will you tell it apart from other 911 models? The Carrera T comes with Dark Grey and Agate Grey exterior details, while the tailpipes are finished in high-gloss black. Inside you'll find matt and high-gloss black decorative trim as well as four-way-adjustable Sports Seats Plus. However, clients can also opt for lightweight full bucket seats, with Race Tex seat centres.