New Range Rover here soon – full South African range and pricing announced

Johannesburg: Aiming to be one of the smartest and most luxurious SUVs around, the all-new Range Rover is set to go on sale in South Africa around the middle of 2022. And when it comes to options and range derivatives, buyers will be spoilt for choice in a big (and expensive) way.

Back in February, the company announced that the starting price for the new range would be in the region of R2.86 million, and now JLR SA has announced the full-line-up and pricing. As we said before, take a deep breath, as the 19-model range goes all the way up to the R4.34m mark. The full 2022 Range Rover line-up:

D350 HSE - R2 861 000 P530 HSE - R3 026 000 D350 Autobiography - R3 310 000 P530 Autobiography - R3 475 000 P510e Autobiography - R3 527 000 D350 First Edition - R3 434 000 P530 First Edition - R3 581 000 P510e First Edition - R3 582 000 D350 Autobiography LWB - R3 392 000 P530 Autobiography LWB - R3 557 000 D350 First Edition LWB - R3 516 000 P530 First Edition LWB - R3 663 000 D350 Autobiography LWB 7-seats - R3 422 000 P530 Autobiography LWB 7-seats - R3 587 000 D350 SV - R3 857 000 P530 SV - R3 920 000 P510e SV - R3 962 000 D350 SV LWB - R4 279 000 P530 SV LWB - R4 343 000 In addition to three engine options, Range Rover customers get the choice of four-seat, five-seat and seven-seat interior layouts as well as standard wheelbase and long wheelbase configurations. The least expensive engine option is badged D350 and it’s motivated by a 3.0-litre straight-six turbodiesel engine that pushes out 257kW and 700Nm, for a 6.1-second 0-100km/h sprint. Next up is the P530, powered by a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine that produces 390kW and 750Nm. Expect this one to propel you to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

For those seeking to join the electric age, there’s also a P510e plug-in hybrid drivetrain, which pairs Land Rover’s straight-six turbopetrol with an electric motor for a system output of 375kW. The PHEV is fitted with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a pure electric (claimed) range of up to 113km between charges. The hybrid vehicle will also sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds, says JLR. All engines are driven through an eight-speed automatic gearbox that powers all four wheels through an Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system that features a twin-speed transmission with low range. Customers can choose from HSE, Autobiography and SV trim grades, and for the first sales year, there will also be a first edition. Based on the mid-range Autobiography model, the First Edition is available with five exterior colours, including the model-exclusive Sunset Gold Satin hue.

Standard features in the HSE model include 22-inch alloy wheels, Digital LED headlights, a Pivi Pro 13.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Meridian 3D surround sound system, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, 20-way heated and ventilated electric front seats, power recline heated and ventilated rear seats. Electronic air suspension is also part of the deal, as is an Electronic Active Differential and all-wheel steering. Autobiography models gain a Meridian Signature sound system as well as four-zone climate control, illuminated treadplates, 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels and Head-up Display among other amenities and features.