JOHANNESBURG - Renault’s facelifted Kwid has hit South African streets, starting at R144 900 and sporting a fresh look, improved safety and new cabin electronics.
While the Kwid has always carried some SUV inspiration in its styling, this is further reinforced with the new model, which gets a fashionable two-tier headlight design, with ‘silver streak’ LED daytime running lights flanking the restyled grille. As it often goes with facelifts, the changes are more subtle round back but you will notice new taillight clusters featuring C-shaped LED light guides. Renault has also added a bright new colour to the menu, in the form of Zanskar Blue.
The new Kwid comes with bigger wheels (increased from 13 to 14 inches in diameter), featuring redesigned wheel covers. The larger rims also improve road holding, as does the redesigned rear axle, according to Renault.
Speaking of safety, Renault has improved occupant safety by fitting a passenger airbag as standard - in the previous model only the driver got an inflatable cushion. In keeping with the safety upgrade that took place in April this year, ABS is also fitted as standard across the board. However, there might still be some safety concerns as the previous model attained just one star for occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash tests.
As before, the new Kwid is fitted with Renault’s 1-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, rated at 50kW and 91Nm, and mated to either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual (AMT) transmission.