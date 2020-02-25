New Toyota Corolla Quest - the model range in detail









Johannesburg - Toyota introduced its new Corolla Quest to local media at the end of January ahead of it hitting South African showrooms in March, but until now only the range-topping Exclusive model has been on display. However, with the Corolla Quest configurator now appearing on the Toyota SA website, we get to see what the humbler models will look like - and let’s face it, these are the ones that we will be seeing the most of on South Africa’s highways and byways in the coming years. As a recap, the Corolla Quest is based on the outgoing Corolla model, which itself will soon be replaced by an all-new imported model. The Quest will be the only locally-produced Corolla, and to keep the price down TSA has implemented some cost-saving measures while also streamlining the production process and sharing certain bits and bobs with the Hilux range that’s also produced at the Prospecton family. Toyota has gone big on the engine front though, with a 1.8-litre normally aspirated petrol unit being standard across the board. The engine produces 103kW and 173Nm, and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT continuously variable transmission. Click here for our Corolla Quest review

The other big departure point is that the Quest is now available with a wider selection of model grades that bring a more luxurious element to the line-up. These grades are: Quest (base model), Prestige and Exclusive.

A stroll through the range

Quest (from R249 900): Whereas the flagship model that we saw in January features extensive colour coding, you can tell the base version apart by its black grille, matching lower air intakes and hubcap-clad 15-inch steel wheels.

Inside it comes with all the basic comfort amenities such as air conditioning, electric windows, remote central locking with alarm system and electric mirrors. But you won’t find a touchscreen system here, with the vehicle instead sporting a conventional four-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and steering-mounted controls.

Safety features come in the form of dual front and driver’s knee airbags, Isofix mountings, ABS brakes, Hill Assist Control and Vehicle Stability Control.

Five colours are offered across the Quest range: Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Seaside Pearl Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic and Arizona Red.

Quest Prestige (from R286 500): The middle-child in the Corolla Quest range can be told apart by its 16-inch alloy wheels, and the upper grille is now colour coded, although the bottom air intakes are still black. The Prestige also gains mud guards.

Over and above the cabin features found in the standard Quest, the Prestige receives partial leather seat trim, cruise control, leather-covered steering wheel and a Display Audio touchscreen sound system that also includes a reverse camera.

On the safety front, the Prestige gains side airbags for the front occupants.

Corolla Exclusive (from R307 400): The easiest way to distinguish the range-topping Exclusive is by its LED headlights and full colour coding, which now also applies to the 'ribs' in the lower bumper. It rolls on the same 16-inch alloy wheels as the Prestige.

Cabin spec has been beefed up with leather seat trim, automatic climate control, electrochromatic rear view mirror, push-button start and 60:40 split folding rear seats.

All versions of the new Toyota Corolla Quest are sold with a three-service/45 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.

PRICES

1.8 Quest manual R249 900 1.8 Quest CVT R270 400 1.8 Quest Prestige manual R286 500 1.8 Quest Prestige CVT R296 800 1.8 Quest Exclusive manual R307 400 1.8 Quest Exclusive CVT R317 700

