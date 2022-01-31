New Volkswagen Caddy here soon: SA pricing announced

Johannesburg - The new-generation Volkswagen Caddy is set to arrive in South African showrooms this February and the carmaker has released pricing for the new range, which is the first to be built around the MQB architecture that’s now commonplace across the VW line-up. The new model will be sold in three basic flavours: Caddy Cargo, Caddy Kombi and Caddy, with each also being available in a long-wheelbase Maxi variant.

The Caddy Cargo panel van starts at R404 000, while the Caddy Kombi (which is the cheapest passenger model) starts at R412 100. The range-topping variant, which is simply called ‘Caddy’, requires a stretch to R484 200 - see full pricing below story. Volkswagen Caddy flagship model. VWSA hasn’t released detailed specifications as yet, but we do know that the Cargo and Kombi models ship with black bumpers and steel wheels and given the price gap between them and the range-topper, cabin spec will more than likely stick to the basics. The Caddy model comes with full colour coding as well as new LED headlights and black roof rails, and the model is optionally available with a large panoramic sunroof and 16-inch Wien alloy wheels.

Buyers can choose from 12 exterior paint colours, including five brand new hues. The Volkswagen Caddy is available with two engine options, these being a 1.6-litre MPI normally aspirated petrol unit, offering 81kW and 152Nm, and a 2.0-litre TDI turbodiesel that’s good for 81kW and 300Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Driver assistance features include cruise control, reverse camera and Trailer Manoeuvring.

As for loading volume, the Caddy Cargo boasts a load compartment volume of 3.1m3 and the Maxi version offers 3.7m3. The load compartment of this panel van variant includes up to six lashing rings and there’s a split tailgate with an opening angle of 180 degrees. Keep in mind that the warranty and service plan situation differs depending on the model. The Cargo and Kombi models are sold with a two-year, unlimited kilometre warranty while the Caddy boasts the usual three-year/120 000km warranty. Service intervals are pegged at 15 000km. 2022 VOLKSWAGEN CADDY PRICING

Caddy Cargo Caddy Cargo 1.6i 81kW Manual - R404 000 Caddy Cargo 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual - R460 600

Caddy Maxi Cargo 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual - R487 200 Caddy Kombi Caddy Kombi 1.6i 81kW Manual - R412 100

Caddy Kombi 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual - R476 100 Caddy Maxi Kombi 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual - R502 700 Caddy