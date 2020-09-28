New Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mswenko is a home-brewed special edition

PORT ELIZABETH - Volkswagen South Africa is adding some swag to its locally-built Polo Vivo hatchback with the release of a new home-brewed special edition called the Mswenko. Mswenko (pronounced m-swe-nkoh) is the isiZulu expression for the slang word “swag”, and that’s exactly what VWSA set out to create with the new model, which is based on the 63kW 1.4-litre Comfortline model. What sets it apart? On the outside, the Polo Vivo Mswenko is distinguished by 16-inch Anthracite coloured alloy wheels, a black painted roof, a chrome exhaust tip, contrasting mirrors available in two colours and, of course, prominent Mswenko side decals. The edition is available in four colours: Pure White, Reflex Silver, Limestone Grey and Reef Blue.

The Polo Vivo Mswenko is even more colourful inside, where you’ll find new tri-colour Ocean Blue seat upholstery as well as Anthracite headliner and silver dashboard inserts. Over and above the normal Comfortline specification, the edition also receives a leather-covered steering wheel and gearshift lever.

VWSA’s sales and marketing director Mike Glendinning says that the Mswenko is a “fashion-inspired derivative which features unique styling details and serves to appeal to customers that are dynamic and young at heart”.

The Polo Vivo Mswenko will be available at local dealerships from October, priced at R246 900, which represents an R18 300 premium over the regular 1.4 Comfortline model that it’s based on.

As with the rest of the Polo Vivo range, a three-year/120 000km warranty is included in the price, but you will have to pay extra for a service plan.

IOL Motoring