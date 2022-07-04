New Volkswagen T-Roc touches down: South African pricing and specs

Johannesburg: Sporting a fresh look, smarter cabin and new toys, the facelifted Volkswagen T-Roc is set to reach South African showrooms on July 5. The refreshed model is available in three variants, with the 1.4 TSI Design model retailing at R563 800 and 2.0 TSI Design costing R627 300. At the top of the range is the 2.0 TSI R-Line, which is yours for R660 000. The refreshed range comes at a premium of around R40 000 in the case of the Design models while the R-Line costs R25 000 more than before.

On the outside, the new Volkswagen T-Roc receives a new front bumper design and a honeycomb grille with an illuminated central light strip. LED matrix headlights are optional, along with upgraded tail lights featuring dynamic turn signals. The cabin gets a more significant makeover, complete with a new dashboard panel featuring higher-end materials to silence critics of the current model. What features do you get as standard? The new Volkswagen T-Roc Design spec grade comes with 17-inch “Johannesburg” alloy wheels as well as LED headlights and tai llights, redesigned multifunction steering wheel and two-zone climate control.

Standard gizmos include the Composition Media Radio system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Front Assist, Park Assist and high-beam control Light Assist. The T-Roc R-Line models gets a flashier exterior design package, which includes 19-inch Misano alloy wheels, sports suspension, Nappa leather seats and Lava Stone interior trim. Tech features include the Digital Cockpit Pro system, Progressive Steering and the Driver Assistance System with Lane Keeping and Lane Change Assist. Even more tech on the options list

A lot more features present themselves if you’re willing to stretch your budget. The options list includes features like the 8.0-inch Discover Media infotainment system with built-in navigation and Wireless App-Connect, Beats Sound system and sliding panoramic sunroof. The Design model is available with various 18-inch wheel designs, while the R-Line can be ordered with a Black Style Exterior Package, which includes black 19-inch alloys. At the time of writing, the options prices were not listed on the configurator.

Choice of two engines The two turbopetrol engine options continue as before. The 1.4 TSI unit is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and offers 110kW and 250Nm. The 2.0 TSI engine is coupled with a seven-speed DSG dual clutch transmission and outputs are listed at 140kW and 320Nm. That, says VW, is sufficient for a 7.2-second 0-100km/h sprint time, making its 1.2 seconds faster off the mark than the 1.4 TSI. Volkswagen claims combined fuel consumption figures of 6.3 litres per 100km/h for the 1.4 TSI and 7.3 l/100km for the 2.0 TSI, but keep in mind that real-world consumption figures are likely to be higher than that.

