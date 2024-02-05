Nissan Magnite Kuro edition debuts with all-black colour scheme

Kuro means black in Japanese and to that end the Magnite edition gets midnight treatment for exterior elements like the roof, grille and roof rails, while the 16-inch alloys are in gunmetal black.

Nissan South Africa is painting the town black with its new Magnite Kuro edition.

If you want the vehicle totally black then that exterior hue is available too, although Nissan is also offering red, white and silver options for the main exterior colour.

The Magnite Kuro is available only with the 1.0-litre turbopetrol engine option, which is good for 74kW and 160Nm. Priced at R323,200 as a five-speed manual and R342,200 in CVT guise, the editions command a premium of around R10,000 over the Acenta models they’re based on.

The interior, as you’d expect, is an all-black affair.