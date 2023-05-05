Nissan Magnite now more affordable as non-turbo models join the range

Johannesburg - Quite fittingly, given the tough times we live in, Nissan has made it easier to afford its smallest SUV product, with the introduction of three normally-aspirated Nissan Magnite models. The compact SUV was originally launched in 2021 with a 74kW 1.0-litre turbopetrol engine as standard, but with inflation taking its toll even the cheapest Acenta variant now costs close to R300 000.

The new normally aspirated engine brings the base price down significantly, as does the introduction of a new Visia base spec grade which will set you back just R227 900. Nissan is also offering a 1.0 Acenta model at R242 900 as well as an Acenta Plus at R257 900. While the turbo is offered with a CVT transmission option, the non-turbo models are available with a five-speed manual gearbox only. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine fitted to these base models produces just 53kW and 96Nm. Given that this compact SUV weighs just over a tonne, performance will be leisurely to say the least, particularly at altitude.

For the record Nissan claims a 0-100km/h time of 16 seconds for the 1.0 models at the coast, and a top speed of 150km/h. In terms of spec, the new 1.0 Visia base model comes with 16-inch steel wheels and the cabin includes a conventional ‘2DIN’ audio system rather than a touchscreen. It still packs all the basic comfort amenities, however, such as automatic air conditioning, central locking, power windows, steering-mounted audio controls and Bluetooth connectivity, while safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors.

The mid-spec 1.0 Acenta gains 16-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, cruise control, info display, push-button start and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wifi, CarPlay and Android Auto. If you’re opting for the higher-spec 1.0 Acenta Plus you also get LED headlights, Around View Monitor, Intelligent Cruise Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The 1.0-litre turbo models continue as before in Acenta and Acenta Plus guises.

All Nissan Magnite models are sold with a six-year or 150 000km warranty and three-year or 30 000km service plan. Nissan Magnite Pricing (May 2023) 1.0 Visia manual - R227 900

1.0 Acenta manual - R242 900 1.0 Acenta Plus manual - R257 900 1.0T Acenta manual - R296 500