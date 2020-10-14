Nissan Qashqai Midnight Edition adds some dark flavour

JOHANNESBURG - Nissan South Africa has added some dark flavour to its Qashqai compact SUV with the release of the new Midnight Edition.

Priced at R480 800, the special edition Qashqai is positioned between the Acenta Plus and Tekna models, and comes with some unique design features, inside and out. In keeping with its name, the Midnight Edition comes with a darkened grille, black ‘Wind’ 19-inch alloy wheels and glossy black mirror caps.

The edition has been redecorated inside too, with alcantara seats, black air vents and gear knob and floor mats with red ‘Qashqai’ stitching.

Like most models in the Qashqai line-up, the Midnight Edition is powered by Nissan’s 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine, which produces 85kW and 165Nm. Power goes to the front wheels through a CVT (continuously variable) gearbox.

As for cabin kit, the Midnight Edition is fitted with a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and built-in satnav. Also part of the deal is cruise control, dual-zone climate control and a multi-function steering wheel.