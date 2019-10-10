Nissan takes on Raptor in Aus with Navara N-Trek Warrior









MELBOURNE - Nissan’s Australian division has unleashed its answer to the Ford Ranger Raptor. Developed in conjunction with engineering firm Premcar, the Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior was designed to be the most capable Navara ever, and boasts an extensive array of design and chassis enhancements. For starters, Premcar’s Melbourne-based team lifted the N-Trek Warrior by 40mm, through the fitment of new off-road springs and shocks as well as 32.2-inch Cooper All-Terrain tyres. Nissan opted for a softer primary spring to make the ride more comfortable and improve off-road articulation, while a higher but more progressive secondary rate helps maintain composure and performance in extreme off-road conditions and while towing. The company also put the new components through a rigorous testing process to ensure that the manufacturer warranty would remain valid. The Warrior is based on the range-topping N-Trek double cab 4x4 model, which is similar to South Africa’s Stealth edition, and no engine mods have been carried out, meaning that the Warrior makes do with the regular 2.3-litre twin-turbodiesel engine, which is rated at 140kW and 450Nm. On the design front, the N-Trek Warrior gets a redesigned front bumper with an integrated steel bullbar and 470mm LED lightbar as well as a stainless steel front underbody protection plate. The team also bolted on black wheel arch flares, which widen the vehicle to accommodate the larger off-road tyres.

Other accessories include a black alloy sports bar, side steps with orange accents and black treatment for the grille, mirror caps, rear bumper, door handles and roof rails.

Much like the Navara Stealth that we get in South Africa, the N-Trek Warrior’s interior is kitted out with partial leather seats with dark orange inserts as well as dark orange accent stitching on the seats, centre console, steering wheel and arm rests.

“The market has shifted considerably in the last two years with ute sales leading the way, but ute buyers are looking for a higher level of specification that deliver both capable and functional improvements, while making their vehicle stand out,” said Nissan Australia boss Stephen Lester.

“The Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior is locally designed and engineered for Australian conditions. We expect this to be a popular variant.”

At this stage, there is no word on whether something similar to this would ever be offered in South Africa, but when the bakkie goes into local production next year there should be plenty of scope for local modification..

IOL Motoring



