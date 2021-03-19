Nissan X-Trail gains new cabin tech and features for 2021

JOHANNESBURG - Nissan South Africa has announced a range of upgrades for its X-Trail midsize SUV, and key among these is a revised 17.8cm infotainment system.

The upgraded system promises an enhanced in-vehicle digital experience and improved connectivity. In addition to offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Nissan Connect also allows owners to access various apps such as Google Maps and online music streaming services.

Whereas the 2.0 Visia previously made do with a conventional audio system, this base model now comes standard with the aforementioned infotainment system.

The midrange Acenta and flagship Tekna models have also been gifted a features upgrade, bringing LED headlights, push-button start and a powered tailgate to the party.

As before, the Tekna is also fitted with a suite of ‘Nissan Intelligent Mobility’ driver assistance systems, including Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Intervention and Around View Monitor.