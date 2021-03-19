Nissan X-Trail gains new cabin tech and features for 2021
JOHANNESBURG - Nissan South Africa has announced a range of upgrades for its X-Trail midsize SUV, and key among these is a revised 17.8cm infotainment system.
The upgraded system promises an enhanced in-vehicle digital experience and improved connectivity. In addition to offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Nissan Connect also allows owners to access various apps such as Google Maps and online music streaming services.
Whereas the 2.0 Visia previously made do with a conventional audio system, this base model now comes standard with the aforementioned infotainment system.
The midrange Acenta and flagship Tekna models have also been gifted a features upgrade, bringing LED headlights, push-button start and a powered tailgate to the party.
As before, the Tekna is also fitted with a suite of ‘Nissan Intelligent Mobility’ driver assistance systems, including Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Intervention and Around View Monitor.
The engine range carries over in the form of a 2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine in the base model, offering 106kW and 200Nm, a 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol that’s good for 126kW and 233Nm, and a 1.6 turbodiesel that produces 96kW and 320Nm.
The 2.0 petrol and 1.6 diesel motors are paired with a six-speed manual transmission, while the 2.5-litre models come standard with Nissan’s ‘XTronic’ CVT gearbox.
All models are sold with a six-year/150 000km warranty and three-year/90 000km service plan.
2021 NISSAN X-TRAIL PRICES
2.0 Visia 7-seat - R462 000
2.5 Acenta CVT 4WD - R508 900
2.5 Acenta CVT 4WD 7-seat - R513 900
1.6 dCi Tekna 4WD - R585 900
2.5 Tekna CVT 4WD 7-seat - R599 900