Nissan's new Magnite baby SUV is a likely candidate for South Africa

New Delhi, India - Nissan’s Indian division has revealed the concept version of its upcoming compact SUV, which will be called the Magnite.

Measuring less than four metres in length, the Magnite will have a similar footprint to the Hyundai Venue. If the production model remains true to the concept vehicle that we see here, it should find favour with buyers looking for a stylish SUV on a budget.

Nissan South Africa has yet to confirm whether the Magnite will come to South Africa, but it does make perfect sense for our market. The local division has also stated its intention to introduce two new compact SUVs to our market, and we’d bet our bottom dollar that this is one of them.

According to IndianAutosBlog , the Magnite production model will be built around a modified version of the CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber, and given our experiences with the latter we do hope that Nissan’s engineers have added some refinement to the package.