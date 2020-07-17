Nissan's new Magnite baby SUV is a likely candidate for South Africa
New Delhi, India - Nissan’s Indian division has revealed the concept version of its upcoming compact SUV, which will be called the Magnite.
Measuring less than four metres in length, the Magnite will have a similar footprint to the Hyundai Venue. If the production model remains true to the concept vehicle that we see here, it should find favour with buyers looking for a stylish SUV on a budget.
Nissan South Africa has yet to confirm whether the Magnite will come to South Africa, but it does make perfect sense for our market. The local division has also stated its intention to introduce two new compact SUVs to our market, and we’d bet our bottom dollar that this is one of them.
According to IndianAutosBlog, the Magnite production model will be built around a modified version of the CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber, and given our experiences with the latter we do hope that Nissan’s engineers have added some refinement to the package.
As for engines, Autocar India reports that the Magnite will be available with a 1-litre normally aspirated petrol engine with 54kW as well as a turbocharged 1-litre that produces around 70kW. The latter of course, would be the one best suited to our market. Transmission choices are said to be between a manual and CVT.
"The Nissan Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan's global SUV DNA," said Nissan Motor India managing director Rakesh Srivastava.
"With cutting-edge technology onboard, it will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, we are confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry.
“The Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World' and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers."
Nissan has not released any further information on the Magnite, but we will hear more later this year when the production version makes its debut.