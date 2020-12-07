Nissan’s new Magnite budget SUV: SA engine details released

JOHANNESBURG - Nissan is getting ready to unleash its new Magnite compact SUV in Southern Africa in early 2021, and the carmaker has revealed some of the first local details ahead of its launch.

The newcomer will be offered with Nissan’s 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, codenamed HRAO. The 999cc unit produces 74kW at 5000rpm and buyers will be able to pair it with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT continuously variable transmission. The manual model has a maximum torque output of 160Nm at 2800, but the CVT offers slightly less (152Nm) albeit lower in the rev range at 2200.

Nissan claims fuel consumption figures of five litres per 100km for the manual model and 5.6 l/100km for the CVT.

The Magnite measures 3994mm in length and rides on a 2500mm wheelbase, making it similar in size to the Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport. The vehicle also boasts a generous ground clearance of 210mm and a boot volume of 336 litres. Nissan is also claiming best-in-class rear knee room as well as the best ‘couple distance’ in its segment.

Local specification levels have not been announced as yet, but in its home market of India, the Magnite is available with amenities such as a six-speaker, 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as Nissan’s Around View Monitor, wireless phone charging and mood lighting.