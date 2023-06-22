Now in SA: Mercedes A-Class gets a refresh, and it could be the last hurrah

Pretoria - Say hello to the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class and spare a thought for it too as it could be the last. There are widespread rumours that the BMW 1 Series-rivalling hatchback won’t live to see another new generation, as the German carmaker plans to consolidate its compact car range as part of an upmarket push for the brand.

But nonetheless, the updated Mercedes A-Class is now available in Mzansi and buyers get to choose from three models. There’s only one hatchback variant available in the form of the A200 Progressive, at R796 560. Those preferring the sedan can select between the A200 petrol model, at R851 560, and the A200d, retailing for R920 299. And for you AMG fans, don’t fret, Mercedes has not forgotten about the A35 and A45 S performance models, and says more information on these will be released in due course.

So what’s new about the 2023 Mercedes A-Class? The exterior alterations are subtle to say the least, but there is a redesigned grille, featuring a star pattern, and revised headlights, which are available in full-LED guise as an option. At the back you’ll see a new diffuser as well as standard LED tail lights. Customers also get to choose from four new wheel designs in sizes up to 19-inches, and including a new high-gloss black multi-spoke design.

As before, entering the cabin you’ll see two screens joined within a single floating dash-top unit, and the 2023 model boasts a new steering wheel, finished in Nappa leather as standard, as well as a redesigned centre console. The standard car gives you a 7.0-inch infotainment system, but buyers can opt for a pair of 10.25-inch displays to get the true wide-screen effect. Behind all that glass is a new-generation MBUX operating system, featuring revised hardware and software that is said to have taken a major leap forward.

Furthermore, with the activation of online services in the Mercedes me App, the Hey Mercedes voice assistance is even more capable of dialogue and learning, the company claims. What’s more, Mercedes says it has significantly upgraded the equipment levels in the new A-Class. Standard features, to name just a few, include LED headlights, reverse camera, Parking Package, Mirror Package and USB package.

The company says it has simplified the offer logic for its equipment packages to make life simpler for both customers and its production processes. However when it comes to design options, such as upholstery, trim, paint finish and wheels, vehicles can still be configured individually as before. Finally, there are no changes beneath the bonnet, with the A200 petrol variants sporting a 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 120kW and 270Nm, and the A200d turbodiesel packing a 2.0-litre motor that’s good for 110kW and 320Nm. Prices include a five-year or 100 000km PremiumDrive Platinum service and maintenance plan.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class prices (June 2023) A200 Progressive hatch - R796 560 A200 Progressive sedan - R851 560