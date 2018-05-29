Ingolstadt - Audi’s first-ever Q8 is set to be revealed in a week from now (on June 5), giving Audi a genuine rival to the likes of BMW’s X6 and Merc’s GLE Coupe. Whereas its rivals are essentially just ‘coupe-like’ iterations of the X5 and regular GLE, it appears as if the Audi will have a more distinct design that shares nothing with its more vanilla Q7 sibling.

With the release of a new teaser sketch on the company’s global Facebook page, we now have a good idea of how Audi’s new flagship SUV will appear from the front. Audi also released a rear sketch last week, showing us that the newcomer will sport a full-length tail light design as per the latest A8 sedan.

Beneath the distinctive design, the Q8 is expected to share much of its hardware with the Audi Q7, which is based on the VW Group’s MLB platform that also underpins the new VW Touareg, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Panamera and Lamborghini Urus.

Power is set to come from the latest range of V6 and V8 engines co-developed with Porsche, and the Q8 is also likely to come with some (if not all) of the autonomous driving features that debuted on the A8.

In addition to the teaser pics, Audi has launched a video teaser campaign on YouTube, with a series of short action films showing small snippets of the Q8 - although they don't actually show much of the car. Watch this space for the full reveal of the Q8 next Tuesday.