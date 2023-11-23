Omoda C5 GT arrives with perkier engine: SA pricing and specs

As previewed earlier in the month, the Chery-owned Omoda brand has now officially launched its somewhat spicier C5 GT model in South Africa. Priced at R589,000, the limited edition crossover costs about R80,000 more than the Elegance S model which topped the line-up until now.

Apart from a customised exterior, the GT edition also trades the regular C5’s 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine for a more powerful 1.6-litre turbo unit that produces 145kW and 290Nm. Gaining 30kW and 40Nm over the aforementioned 1.5T models, the GT is able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds, according to factory claims. The exterior design package includes a lower front bumper, front and rear spoilers, side skirts and a large rear wing.

The special edition is also distinguished by gold logos and GT badging, but clients will have to pay extra for the 18-inch high-gloss and black and gold sports wheel option. A piano black interior colour scheme is standard, and features include dual 10.25-inch (26cm) screen, powered sports seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging. "South Africa holds a pivotal position within Omoda's strategic markets. With the introduction of this new model, Omoda is dedicated to delivering a heightened level of futuristic sophistication, and intelligent mobility solutions to our valued local customers,” said Omoda SA marketing manager Shannon Gahagan.

“Looking ahead, Omoda remains committed to its forward-thinking approach and ongoing technological innovation. We aim to expand our automotive ecosystem, fostering deeper connections with global users, and providing thrilling driving experiences that define a new era of travel and lifestyle," Gahagan added. Omoda is also planning to launch its striking new C9 crossover in South Africa - and you can read more about it here. Omoda C5 Pricing (November 2023)

1.5T Tech - R447,900 1.5T Lux - R477,900 1.5T Lux S - R479,900

1.5T Elegance - R507,900 1.5T Elegance S - R509,900 1.6T GT - R589,000