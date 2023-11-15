Omoda C5 GT hitting SA streets soon with perkier 1.6-litre turbo engine

The Omoda C5 turned heads with its striking looks when it was launched earlier this year, but it didn’t quite have the go to match the show. But now a GT model is coming to rectify that. The Chery-owned Chinese brand has announced that the Omoda C5 GT will go on sale later in November, fitted with a 1.6-litre direct injection turbopetrol engine.

The 1.6 TGDi unit, as it’s named, pumps out 145kW and 290Nm, allowing the GT to accelerate from 0-100km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds. Those are useful gains over the regular C5’s 1.5-litre turbopetrol, which is rated at 115kW and 230Nm. The new engine comes with Chery’s iHEC combustion system, which boasts an impressive thermal efficiency of 37.1%. Pricing for the new GT model has yet to be announced, but expect it to command a premium over the 1.5T C5, which costs between R447 900 and R509 900.

The 1.6 TGDi GT will be sold in limited numbers, Omoda says, and cabin features will include two 10.25-inch (26cm) screens, dual-zone climate control, powered sports seats, voice command, wireless charging dock and ambient lighting. An exterior design package will be available too, complete with a gold colour scheme for the wheels and grille. “The Omoda C5 GT brings even more power and performance to the Omoda C5’s unmistakable ‘Art in Motion’ styling”, said the brand’s deputy general manager Tony Liu.