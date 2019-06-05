Johannesburg - Opel’s South African distributor Unitrans has announced that a diesel version of its Crossland X will be hitting showroom floors by the middle of June. Only one derivative will be available at launch in the form of a 1.6-litre turbodiesel manual model in Enjoy specification. At R348 450, it is priced identically to the 1.2-litre turbopetrol Enjoy.

Interestingly, though, the combined fuel consumption figure of 5.4 litres per 100km that Opel quotes is actually the same as the claimed figure for that aforementioned 1.2T petrol derivative.

Driving the front wheels, the 1.6 turbodiesel engine produces 68kW and 230Nm.

Standard features on the Enjoy model include Opel’s six-speaker IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear park assist, cruise control, electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, ESP stability system, Hill-Start Assist, Lane Departure Warning and six airbags.

As with other Crossland X models, the 1.6 TD Enjoy is sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and roadside assistance as well as a three-year/60 000km service plan. Service intervals are pegged at 1-year/15 000km

PRICES

1.2 Essentia manual 60kW/118Nm R274 900 1.2 Enjoy manual 60kW/118Nm R295 900 1.6 TD Enjoy manual 68kW/230Nm R348 450 1.2T Enjoy auto 81kW/205Nm R348 450 1.2T Cosmo auto 81kW/205Nm R400 537

IOL Motoring