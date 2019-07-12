Johannesburg - First introduced in May last year, Opel’s Grandland X is a compact-to-medium SUV that deserves to do better on the market, and now the local importer Unitrans is sweetening the deal with a spec enhancement as well as a bigger warranty. All Grandland X models now come with a five-year/150 000km warranty. While this will be a permanent fixture for the SUV model, all other Opel models sold during July and August will also receive the five-year warranty as a promotional offer, while vehicles sold thereafter will revert back to the regular three-year/120 000km coverage.

Spec upgrade for Grandland X

Furthermore, the Grandland X 1.6T Enjoy automatic variant has received a specification upgrade from July onwards, the mid-range model now gaining 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, aluminium roof rails and front fog lights as standard. As before, the features list also includes an IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, cruise control, Headlamp High-Beam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and six airbags, among other features.

Optional Plus Package

But that’s not all. Opel will also be offering a Plus Package for the Enjoy, which offers various additional options, such as leather seats, which are also power adjustable for the front occupants (R22 000), a panoramic sunroof (R11 000) and upgraded Nav 5.0 IntelliLink Infotainment system (R12 000).

All Grandland X derivatives continue to be powered by a 1.6-litre turbopetrol engine, rated at 121kW and 240Nm, and paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

A five-year/100 000 service plan is standard.

Opel Grandland X Prices

1.6T automatic - R441 870

1.6T Enjoy automatic - R478 950

1.6T Cosmo automatic - R565 000

IOL Motoring



