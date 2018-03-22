Rüsselsheim - Opel’s much-loved GSi badge is making a comeback and following the reveal of the Insignia GSI last year, Opel has just pulled the covers off its new Corsa GSi. Sadly, Opel has yet to mention what’s under the bonnet, although a likely candidate would be the 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine that powers the Astra.

What we do know is that the Corsa GSi will inherit sports suspension components from the OPC model.

Stylistically the new GSi variant is set apart by a honeycomb grille, carbon-look side mirrors as well as a prominent roof spoiler, and customers will be able to order bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels.

Although cabin pictures have yet to be released, Opel said it has lifted the mood inside with Recaro sports seats, a sports steering wheel and alloy pedals. It’s likely that Opel will be aiming for a fairly affordable price tag here, given that buyers will even have to pay extra for an IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system.

But it will be fun to drive, promises Opel’s marketing director Peter Küspert:

“We are continuing our long GSi tradition with the new Corsa GSi. There was already an especially sporty variant of the very first Corsa, which is a sought after classic-to-be. Our latest athlete will set new standards in the segment with its OPC sports chassis.”

We’re currently awaiting word on whether Opel’s South African importer has any plans to introduce the Corsa GSi.

