Pagani’s 618kW, R100 million Tricolore edition takes inspiration from the skies

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

MODENA, ITALY - Italian hypercar maker Pagani has unleashed its new Huayra Tricolore special edition, which is so special in fact that just three are set to be produced. The Tricolore (or tri-colour) was built to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Italian Frecce Tricolori, which is the world’s largest aerobatics patrol, known for dazzling onlookers by blasting the ‘tricolour’ of the Italian flag across skies at up to 898km/h. And it’s that very colour scheme that you’ll find on the Huayra Tricolore, but perhaps its coolest feature is the bonnet-mounted Pitot tube, which pairs with an anemometer in the cabin to show the vehicle’s air speed. The edition is also set apart by revised aerodynamic systems, reduced weight and an updated version of the AMG-sourced V12, which in this application produces an astounding 618kW. “In a year, 2020, which has put our country to the test like never before, we are proud to be able to celebrate a symbol of unity and national pride such as the Frecce Tricolori, a milestone that has emerged from an era of values and passion, and a long period of time in which men and machines were able and had to surpass themselves, day after day,” said company founder Horacio Pagani.

“For all of us, the Frecce represents an example of determination, a demonstration of what the strong desire to move forward and overcome obstacles can achieve. We hope that Huayra Tricolore will be a worthy tribute”.

As mentioned, the Huayra Tricolore is powered by the most potent version of the Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo V12 which produces 618kW at 5900rpm and 1100Nm from 2000 revs. The motor is paired with a seven-speed sequential gearbox, which Pagani says is 35 percent lighter than a dual clutch box.

Given the aeronautical inspiration going on here, it’s no surprise to find that the cabin is heavily inspired by the cockpits of the Italian Aerobatic machines, and that goes beyond the aforementioned anemometer.

All aluminium components, for instance, are made from aerospace grade alloys and machined from billet, while the gear knob is carved from a single block of aluminium and carbon. What’s more, the seats, featuring leather inserts with white, red and green stripes, are a direct tribute to the patrol aircraft, with the unmistakable emblem of the Frecce Tricolori chiselled on the four-point seat belt fastener or finely embroidered on the headrests.

The price?

Buyers can expect to part with 5.5-million euros, which at the time of writing equated to around R100 million.

IOL Motoring