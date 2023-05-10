Porsche 718 Spyder RS revealed, and it’s a car we should savour

By: Double Apex Stuttgart - The automotive world is transforming from one that produces oysters to one that deals mostly in tofu. With that in mind, we need to savour every pearl that is produced by automakers. The Porsche 718 Spyder RS is a prime example of the kind of car that we are highly unlikely to see in the motoring future. Great news for local fans is that the latest RS is heading to SA in the second quarter of 2024.

"The 718 Spyder RS raises driving pleasure to a new level for open-top cars," says Andreas Preuninger, head of GT Cars. "The combination of our unmistakable GT3 engine, the close-ratio transmission, compact dimensions, low weight, road-optimised racing suspension and maximum openness offers an extremely compelling and unfiltered driving experience." The Porsche 718 Spyder RS is a drop-top sibling of the highly lauded GT4 RS. The Spyder RS has the same 4,0-litre, flat-six engine that can rev as high as 9 000 r/min. In doing so it produces 368 kW and 450 N.m of torque. Porsche has chosen to offer the Spyder with only an automated transmission. The seven-speed PDK has a close set of ratios to make better use of the naturally aspirated engine.

Porsche says the roadster can bolt from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and from rest to 200 km/h in just 10,9 seconds. The top speed is rated as 308km/h. Although, we are willing to bet that is with the top on. Speaking of which, the soft top is of the manually operated, single-layer variety. A thinner roof allows more of the engine note into the cabin even when it is in place. The entire roof, including mechanical parts, weighs just 18.3kg. Drivers can even choose to leave the roof at home, for a further 8kg mass saving.