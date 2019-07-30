Stuttgart - With the Carrera S and 4S models now on stream, Porsche has finally pulled the covers off the base Carrera versions of the new 911. They're available to order now, with South Africa pricing listed at R1 557 000 for the Carrera Coupe and R1 738 000 for the Carrera Cabriolet, both with a three-year / 100 000km Driveplan. This makes them R151 000 and R136 000 less expensive than the equivalent Carrera S Coupe and Cabrio models.

The new entry models come with a lower-output version of Porsche’s new 3-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six, but they do pack slightly more power than their predecessors - 283kW - which is 11kW more than before, while peak torque remains at 450Nm.

Power goes to the back wheels through Porsche’s new eight-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox, and according to factory claims the Carrera Coupe will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds in stock form, or four seconds flat when fitted with the Sport Chrono package, and you can add an extra 0.2s for the Cabrio model.

For the record, the Carrera S Coupe produces 331kW and 530Nm and gets from 0-100 in 3.7 secs, or 3.5 with Sport Chrono.

The new Carreras roll on smaller wheels, 19 inch upfront and 20 inch round back, versus the 20” and 21” combo in the S versions.

The ‘4’ badged all-wheel-drive versions of the base Carrera are set to follow soon, Porsche promises.

The Carrera cabin is still packed with Porsche’s latest tech, including a 27.7cm touchscreen infotainment system as well as various driver assistance systems, such as the new Porsche Wet Mode, which detects water on the road and preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver.

