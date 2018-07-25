Shanghai - Porsche has unveiled a fresh-faced Macan, which the carmaker says has been enhanced in terms of design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics. Not that the ‘old’ version of it lacked in those departments to begin with.

Hotter outside

Starting on the outside with its refreshed styling, the Macan now sports a three-dimensional LED tail light strip and LED headlights as standard. And, if you so desire, the vehicle’s lighting system can be optimised further with an (optional) Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS) that adaptively controls light distribution as you turn the steering wheel.

The front and rear ends have also been tweaked with new bumpers to give a slightly wider and chunkier look and you’ll be able to select from a few new wheel designs when speccing your new Macan.

Cooler inside

Porsche claims that aside from the Macan’s hot new looks, its the inside of the vehicle that remains the most striking in terms of upgrades.

Innovations inside the new Macan include a new 28cm touchscreen Porsche Communication Management (PCM) multimedia system, refreshed and re-positioned air vents and a (optional) GT sports steering wheel that Porsche 911 drivers will find very familiar.

The upgraded PCM system will let you access new digital functions such as intelligent voice control, while an ioniser-equipped aircon and heated windscreen are said to make the cabin a more lush place to sit.

More options

In the facelifted Macan, you’ll get a Sport Response Button integrated into the steering wheel, if you take the optional Sports Chrono Package. New exterior colours such as Miami Blue, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Crayon, combined with new interior packages, also ensure that the Macan is now more customisable than ever before.

Through the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM), the Macan offers total connectivity and numerous digital functions. Similar to the Panamera and Cayenne, the user interface on the infotainment system can be customised using predefined tiles. Each Macan is also equipped with a Connect Plus module, making every vehicle fully ‘networked’ as standard. Using the new Porsche Offroad Precision App it will be possible to record and analyse your off-road driving experiences.

Worth buying?

If you need one car that’s both sporty to drive and practical too, Porsche says the new Macan is built for you. It still features mixed-size tyres with different widths on the front and rear axles to give it more dynamic appeal, while all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) also adds to the Macan’s dynamic prowess.

With over 100 000 deliveries to-date in China, the model is especially popular in the Chinese market where Porsche unveiled this redesigned compact SUV. The version presented in Shanghai will be offered exclusively in the Chinese market, but a range of Macan derivatives will be launched for other regions in due course.

Locally, the pre-facelift Macan is available in S (250kW and 460Nm), GTS (265kW and 500Nm), Turbo (294kW and 550Nm) and Turbo Performance (324kW and 600Nm) models, with prices starting at R 1 122 000 with a standard 3-year Driveplan. There’s no word yet on whether the engine line-up will change for local buyers.

Drive360



