Porsche takes us back to 1996 with Boxster 25 Years Edition

STUTTGART - While it doesn’t come with a Whigfield CD or an Eddie Bauer checkered shirt, the new Porsche Boxster 25 Years Edition was designed to take us back to the original first-generation Boxster that was launched in 1996 as well as the concept car that preceded it by three years. Paying particular homage to the 1993 concept is the reinterpreted copper-like Neodyme colour scheme seen on the wheels and air intakes, which contrasts with the GT Silver Metallic exterior paint colour. But if silver is not your thing, you can instead opt for Carrara White or Deep Black metallic body colours. Also in keeping with the style of the original Boxster, the new edition combines a Bordeaux leather interior with a red fabric convertible top, which itself bears embossed Boxster 25 lettering. But if that’s too bright for you then a black top is also available. Setting apart the cabin are door sills with “Boxster 25” lettering and the car also comes with an aluminium interior package as well as 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats and a heated GT multifunction sports steering wheel. 4-litre flat-six engine

Being based on the sporty 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 model, the 25 Years Edition is powered by a high-revving 4-litre flat-six normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 294kW. Buyers can choose between six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmissions, and in the latter case the car is capable of a four-second 0-100km/h sprint at the coast; both variants boast a top speed of 293km/h.

Also part of the deal here is Porsche Active Suspension Management and Porsche Torque Vectoring with mechanical limited-slip differential.

First-generation Porsche Boxster.

By contrast, the original Boxster that was introduced in 1996 was powered by a 2.5-litre flat-six petrol engine that produced 150kW. That soon evolved into a 2.7-litre unit with 162kW, while the S version followed later with a 185kW 3.2-litre unit.

The second-generation Boxster (codenamed 987) was introduced in 2004, offering up to 228kW towards the end of its life cycle, and it was followed by the 981 model in 2020 and today’s 892 generation in 2016.

IOL Motoring