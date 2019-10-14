STUTTGART, GERMANY - When Porsche pulled the covers off its Taycan electric car a month ago, the sports car maker only announced the oddly-named Turbo and Turbo S flagship versions, but now it is showing off a new entry-level model called the 4S.

The 4S is less powerful than the aforementioned range-toppers, but still impressively potent, and buyers can choose between two battery options. The one fitted with the standard Performance Battery is good for 390kW while those opting for the Performance Battery Plus will have 420kW to play with. For the record, the Turbo and Turbo S versions produce 500kW and 560kW respectively.

In both 4S variants, 0-100km/h takes just four seconds flat, according to Porsche, versus 3.2s and 2.8s in the Turbo and Turbo S models.

The standard battery in the 4S is a single-deck unit with a total capacity of 79.2 kWh, and it allows a range of 407km on the WLTP cycle, Porsche says. The upgraded Performance Battery Plus is a double-deck unit with a capacity of 93.4 kWh and a claimed range of up to 463km, which is even better than the Turbo model’s 450km range.

For all-wheel-drive capability, the 4S features permanently excited synchronous motors on both axles, and the one at the back is 80mm shorter than the unit fitted to the Turbo models. The Taycan 4S ships with adaptive air suspension as standard, as well as Porsche’s 4D Chassis Control.

The Taycan 4S models can be told apart by their 19-inch ‘Aero’ wheels, unique front apron design, red brake callipers as well as black treatment for the rear diffuser and side sills.

The cabin is largely as per the Turbo models, featuring a curved digital instrument cluster and 27.6cm central infotainment display, and likewise a passenger-side screen is offered as an option. Customers also have the option of an entirely leather-free interior, which uses numerous recycled materials.

When can you have one? 

Porsche announced last month that it was hoping to launch the Taycan in South Africa around the third quarter of 2020. The model mix and pricing will be announced nearer to the time.

IOL Motoring