STUTTGART, GERMANY - When Porsche pulled the covers off its Taycan electric car a month ago, the sports car maker only announced the oddly-named Turbo and Turbo S flagship versions, but now it is showing off a new entry-level model called the 4S. The 4S is less powerful than the aforementioned range-toppers, but still impressively potent, and buyers can choose between two battery options. The one fitted with the standard Performance Battery is good for 390kW while those opting for the Performance Battery Plus will have 420kW to play with. For the record, the Turbo and Turbo S versions produce 500kW and 560kW respectively.

In both 4S variants, 0-100km/h takes just four seconds flat, according to Porsche, versus 3.2s and 2.8s in the Turbo and Turbo S models.

The standard battery in the 4S is a single-deck unit with a total capacity of 79.2 kWh, and it allows a range of 407km on the WLTP cycle, Porsche says. The upgraded Performance Battery Plus is a double-deck unit with a capacity of 93.4 kWh and a claimed range of up to 463km, which is even better than the Turbo model’s 450km range.

For all-wheel-drive capability, the 4S features permanently excited synchronous motors on both axles, and the one at the back is 80mm shorter than the unit fitted to the Turbo models. The Taycan 4S ships with adaptive air suspension as standard, as well as Porsche’s 4D Chassis Control.