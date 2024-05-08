Potent new BMW M4 CS unleashed and it’s coming to SA in small numbers, at a price

If the limited-run BMW M4 CSL was all about “max performance, minimum weight” the newly unveiled M4 CS is something of a “full fat” contender in the sports car range. Just 25 examples of the new M4 CS are destined for South Africa towards the end of 2024, with a price tag of R3,050,000 making it a good R900,000 more expensive than the M4 Competition. But it could be well worth it for well-heeled buyers.

The new all-wheel drive M4 CS features the same motorsport-derived engine as the CSL but doesn’t take weight-saving to the same extreme as its rear-wheel driven sibling. Consider that the CSL weighed 100kg less than the M4 Competition model, whereas the CS is just 20kg lighter than its mainstream sibling. But thanks to its engine and AWD combination, the new CS is the fastest-accelerating M4 ever, sprinting from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds. That same deed takes 3.5 seconds in the M4 Competition and 3.7 secs in the CSL, according to factory claims. The CS will cost a shade over R3 million when it reached Mzansi. Picture: BMW The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight six in the CS pushes 405kW at 6,250rpm and 650Nm from 2,750rpm. Turbo boost is raised to 2.1 bar while a unique dual-branch exhaust system delivers an appropriately emotional soundtrack.

The engine pairs with an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox and rear-biased M xDrive all-wheel drive system, which teams up with a fully variable Active M Differential at the rear axle to provide the best balance between agility and control. Ditto for the model-specific adaptive M suspension system and electromechanical variable-ratio steering. But when you want to let loose on a drifting circuit, there is a 2WD mode that sends every last ounce of power to the rear wheels only.

It might not be as obsessed with weight-saving as the CSL, but the CS does have its fair share of lightweight components. For instance, the roof, bonnet, front splitter, mirror caps, rear diffuser and spoiler are all made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). The cabin features lightweight bucket seats. Pictures: BMW Various interior components are also made from that lightweight substance, including the shift paddles and centre console, as well as structural elements of the M Carbon bucket seats. On the outside, you’ll tell the BMW M4 CS apart by its unique V-spoke alloy wheels in Matt Black or Gold Bronze, shod with standard track tyres measuring 19-inches upfront and 20-inches at the back.