PRICING: Chery Tiggo 4 gets a specification upgrade for 2022

Johannesburg: It hasn’t even been a year that the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has been on the South African market, yet the Chinese carmaker is giving it a specification upgrade, based on customer feedback. The ‘model year 2022’ updates will see Chery launching upgraded versions of the Urban, Comfort and Elite SE variants, which gain numerous interior and safety features.

Story continues below Advertisement

For starters, the Tiggo 4 Pro Urban and Comfort models, at the base of the range, gain added safety spec, with the airbag count increasing from two to six, and there’s a new-generation seat belt pre-tensioning system upfront. A tyre-pressure monitoring system is also now standard. Chery has replaced the cloth upholstery in the base model with synthetic “vegan” leather, while the driver’s seat gets a new six-way manual adjustment system. Finally, the 10.25” touch-screen infotainment system has voice command and there’s also a new remote-locking feature that will close any open windows when the lock button is pressed for longer. The range-topping Tiggo 4 Pro Elite SE model carries over with all the comfort features that its buyers have come to expect, but the MY22 upgrade adds a full array of Advanced Driver Assist Systems.

This includes a radar guidance system that enables features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Warning system, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping. The importer has also added a 360-degree around-view monitor system to the equation to make for easier manoeuvring. In terms of pricing, the MY22 Tiggo 4 Pro Urban model sells for R299 900, which is a R10 000 premium over its predecessor. The new Comfort variant retails at R336 900, an increase of R17 000, while the Elite SE jumps by R18 000 to R399 900. See full pricing below. As before, the Urban and Comfort variants are powered by a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 85kW and 141Nm. In the Urban, it’s paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the Comfort comes with a CVT transmission as standard.

Story continues below Advertisement

The range-topping Elite and Elite SE models have a turbocharged version of the aforementioned engine, offering outputs of 108kW and 210Nm, while offering a choice between manual (now six-speed) and CVT transmissions. “In November this year, we will celebrate the first full year of sales, but we did not wait for this milestone to collect feedback from our customers,” said Chery SA executive deputy GM Tony Liu. “Instead, we have been on the road with dealers and customers to find out what they like, what they would like to change and what we could offer more.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Pricing (September 2022) 1.5 Urban manual – R299 900 1.5 Comfort CVT – R336 900

Story continues below Advertisement