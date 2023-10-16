Pricing: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max lands in SA with more power, premium features

Chery is expanding the Tiggo 7 Pro line-up in South Africa with a more powerful and luxurious version called the ‘Max’. The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is available in two spec flavours with the Distinction priced at R529,900 and Executive at R559,900 and the latter is also available in all-wheel drive guise, a first for the Tiggo 7, at R609,900.

Whereas the regular Tiggo 7 Pro models (priced from R442,900 to R477,900) make do with a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 108kW and 210Nm, the Max versions gain a 1.6-litre turbo motor that’s good for 145kW and 290Nm. The new engine, which is denoted by a 290T logo on the bootlid, pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox. Apart from the aforementioned badging, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max can be told apart a gloss black grille with diamond-shaped highlights in chrome as well as new “Angel Wings” LED headlights. These and the LED taillamps have a unique light-up sequence.

The 2WD Max models roll on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the AWD model gains 19-inch rims. Inside the new model you’ll find a 64-colour ambient lighting system as well as a 24.6-inch (62.4cm) high-definition screen. The system features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as an eight-speaker Sony premium sound system and Intelligent Voice Control activated by “Hello Chery”. Other features include perforated leather seats, with electric adjustment upfront, as well as dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, surround view system with AI technology and wireless phone charging.

On the safety front, the Tiggo Pro Max features eight airbags, up from the count of six in the regular versions, and ESP stability control. Over and above all that, the Executive versions gain a premium air purification system with negative ion air purification as well as a full suite of “Level 2.5” semi-autonomous driver assist features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Collision Warning, Lane Change Assist and Driver Monitoring System. Chery says the 2WD Tiggo 7 Pro Max models are available immediately, while the AWD version can currently be pre-ordered. All are sold with a five-year or 60,000km service plan.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max Pricing (October 2023) 1.6T Distinction 2WD - R529,900 1.6T Executive 2WD - R559,900