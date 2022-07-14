PRICING: Facelifted Hyundai Creta creeps into SA with striking new look

Johannesburg - Barely two years after the second-generation Hyundai Creta was launched in South Africa, a facelifted model has landed on local shores. The Creta’s completely redesigned face, with its ‘Parametic Jewel Pattern’ grille, was heavily inspired by the latest Hyundai Tucson, while the back end has also been treated to a makeover, with a new lighting design and sharper creases on the tailgate. What’s more, 17-inch alloy wheels are now standard across the range.

With the new Creta now being sourced from Indonesia rather than India, the 1.5-litre turbodiesel and 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine options have fallen away, leaving the normally aspirated 1.5-litre unit as the only option. Buyers of the new Hyundai Creta can choose from three models. The 1.5 Premium manual kicks things off at R409 900, with an IVT variant priced at R429 900, while the range-topping 1.5 Executive IVT will relieve you of R469 900. The previous 1.5-litre Cretas, for the record, were priced between R395 000 and R452 500. The familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 84kW and 144Nm, and is paired with either a six-speed manual or CVT continuously variable transmission, with power going to the front wheels in all cases.

What standard features does it have? The base Hyundai Creta 1.5 Premium models ship with manual air conditioning, a touchscreen infotainment system with device connect and reverse camera, cruise control, auto headlights, electric folding mirrors, 35-inch TFT supervision cluster and dual front airbags. The 1.5 Executive model adds side and curtain airbags as well as LED headlights, roof rack, artificial leather seat trim and wireless phone charging, among other extras.

Buyers can choose from six exterior colours: Galaxy Blue Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl, Optic White, Magnetic Silver, Titan Gray Metallic and Midnight Black Pearl. All models come with Hyundai’s seven-year/200 000km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000km service plan and a seven-year/150 000km roadside assistance coverage. Stay tuned early next week for our driving impressions of the new Hyundai Creta from its local launch.