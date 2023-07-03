PRICING: Facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 here soon with new sedan option

There’s a sharper looking Hyundai Grand i10 on the way and it comes with a sedan variant in tow, which is new to South Africa. The facelifted hatchback and sedan are set to be launched officially in early August, but vehicle information specialist Duoporta has published pricing and specifications for the newcomers, as reported by Cars.co.za.

The range now starts at R229 900, which is an increase of R5000 over the previous base model, while the sedan variant kicks off at R279 900, keeping in mind that it’s only available with the biggest engine and highest specification level. 1.0 Motion hatch manual - R229 900 1.0 Motion panel van manual - R245 900 1.0 Fluid hatch manual - R264 900 1.2 Motion hatch auto - R269 900 1.2 Fluid hatch manual - R279 900 1.2 Fluid hatch auto - R309 900 1.2 Fluid sedan manual - R279 900 1.2 Fluid sedan auto - R309 900 Apart from the addition of a sedan variant, the line-up remains almost identical to the pre-facelift model, with the exception that the Motion automatic model, previously fitted with a 1.0-litre engine, upgrades to the 1.2-litre unit. The two normally aspirated petrol engines carry over as before, with the 1.0-litre unit offering 49kW and 94Nm, and 1.2-litre producing 61kW and 114Nm. The manuals have five forward ratios and the autos four.

For the record, the new sedan model - which is named Aura in the Indian market - is a shade under four metres long and has a generous boot capacity of 402 litres. So what else is new for 2023? The front and rear sections of the hatchback have been given a full makeover, with the front featuring sharper headlights as well as a new bumper. Round back you’ll find smaller tail lamps that are connected by a light bar that runs across the tailgate, much like the latest Hyundai Venue.