PRICING: Haval Jolion S lands in SA with perkier engine

Johannesburg - The Haval Jolion has been a huge success story in South Africa, and now the Chinese carmaker is introducing a perkier version with a design package to match. Priced at R479 950, the Haval Jolion S commands a R33 000 premium over the Super Luxury model that previously topped the range (see full range pricing below story) and it also matches the price tag of the entry-level Haval H6.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new Jolion model is powered by what Haval calls a “new-generation” 1.5-litre engine that features an upgraded turbocharger, resulting in outputs of 130kW and 270Nm. That’s a good 25kW and 60Nm more than you get in the regular 1.5T variants. As with the rest of the line-up, power goes to the front wheels only, and the Haval Jolion S comes standard with a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automated transmission, linked to paddle shifters. Buyers can also look forward to a Launch Control system as well as four driving modes - Standard, Eco, Sports and Snow - while the steering can be adjusted through three levels of assistance. Haval has also upgraded the chassis, with the familiar torsion beam rear suspension making way for a more advanced independent multi-link set-up, which is said to enhance both the ride and handling characteristics.

How to tell the Haval Jolion S from the regular models? For starters the familiar chrome grille with horizontal slats has been replaced by an all-black black unit featuring a honeycomb pattern, while the side mirror caps as well as the door beadings, roof rails and front and rear bumper garnishes are also finished in black. Furthermore, the S is fitted with unique gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels. The cabin gets upgraded seats, now with heating up front, and other standard features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, push-button start and a 360-degree camera.

Story continues below Advertisement

There’s a long list of safety items to speak of too, such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Fatigue Detection and ESC stability control. As for your after-sales backup the Haval Jolion S, like the regular versions, is sold with a five-year or 100 000km warranty and five-year or 60 000km service plan. Haval Jolion Pricing (January 2023)

Story continues below Advertisement

1.5T City 6MT - R342 950 1.5T Luxury 6MT - R377 950 1.5T Premium 7DCT - R384 950