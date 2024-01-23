Pricing: Honda Fit gets a facelift, more features for 2024

The Honda Fit has been freshened up for 2024 with a minor facelift and enhanced standard equipment. Feeling more fit for purpose, but also more expensive, the revised Honda Fit is now on sale in South Africa, with the 1.5 Comfort CVT kicking things off at R379,900 and the 1.5 Elegance CVT now topping the non-hybrid range at R415,900 as the previous Executive model has fallen away.

The petrol-powered models retain their familiar normally aspirated 1.5-litre VTEC engine, which produces 89kW and 145Nm. They join the facelifted Fit 1.5 Hybrid that was introduced in December at a price of R544,000. More features are now standard across the entire Honda Fit range, including Honda’s 9.0-inch (22.86cm) flagship HMI infotainment system, Smart Keyless Entry, front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights with DRLs and the Honda Sensing package of camera-assisted driver assist features. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Auto High-Beam and Collision Mitigation Braking System with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

What’s more, the Fit Elegance model now features a wireless smartphone charging pad as standard. How to tell the 2024 model apart For starters, the bumpers at both ends have been given a refresh, while the side window pillars now have a matte black finish.

Upfront you’ll see a revised honeycomb grille, grained lower bumper insert and black headlight surround, while the rear bumper receives a more sculpted appearance and grained material finish. Honda Fit Pricing (January 2024) 1.5 Comfort CVT - R379,900