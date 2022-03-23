PRICING: Hyundai Grand Creta lands in South Africa with seating for seven

Johannesburg - You might think Hyundai already had an SUV for every need and occasion, but this week the Korean carmaker is launching yet another high-riding entrant in South Africa, and it’s called the Hyundai Grand Creta. As its name implies the newcomer is a larger alternative to the current Creta and with increased dimensions come seating for seven occupants.

Measuring 4500mm in length, the Hyundai Grand Creta also bridges the size gap between the five-seat Creta (4300mm) and the new Tucson (4630mm). In fact it’s also slightly larger than the outgoing Tucson. However, and quite fittingly in today’s tough economic climate, the Grand Creta provides customers with a more affordable seven-seat option. Until now, Hyundai’s cheapest seven-seat SUV has been the Santa Fe, which starts at R792 900. It takes a lot less to get into a Grand Creta though. The new line-up comes in five flavours, with the entry 2.0-litre Executive commanding R449 900 in manual form and R489 900 in automatic guise. There’s also a 2.0 Elite auto at R509 900. The 1.5 diesel models include an Executive auto at R539 900 and an Elite auto at R559 900.

The 2.0-litre normally aspirated engine produces 117kW and 191Nm and the 1.5 turbodiesel is good for 84kW and 250Nm. The base 2.0 model is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and all other derivatives ship with a six-speed automatic transmission. Power goes to the front wheels only in all cases, although there is a clever traction control system in the flagship model that allows owners to choose between various drive modes, including Mud, Sand and Snow. As mentioned, the spec grade walk has been kept simple with buyers getting to choose between Executive and Elite variants. The Executive comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED automatic headlights and taillights, full leather seating, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera, wireless charging, cruise control, Hill Holder, six airbags and ESP stability control.

The Elite adds 18-inch alloys, LED foglights, electrically operated driver’s seat, keyless start, Drive Mode Select, electric parking brake, mood lighting, panoramic sunroof and privacy glass. Furthermore, all models are sold with Hyundai’s seven-year/200 000km warranty and a four-year/60 000km service plan. Hyundai Grand Creta pricing (March 2022)

2.0 Executive manual - R449 900 2.0 Executive auto - R489 900 2.0 Elite auto - R509 900

