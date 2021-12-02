PRICING: Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition hits the streets

Gqberha - Isuzu South Africa has launched a more exclusive version of its popular X-Rider double cab model. The new D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition comes with a host of unique exterior features and just 210 units will be produced, each individually numbered with a special plaque in the engine bay. The X-Rider Limited Edition is fitted with black 18-inch alloy wheels as well as black roof rails, limited edition sports hoop, tailgate branding and a standard load box roller shutter. In addition, the cabin features a branded carpet set.

The X-Rider Limited Edition is available in three model variants: 2.5 HO X-Rider LTD 4x2 manual, 2.5 HO X-Rider LTD 4x2 auto and 3.0 X-Rider LTD 4x2 auto. For the record, the 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine variant produces 100kW and 320Nm, while the 3.0-litre is good for 130kW and 380Nm. “The X-Rider was first introduced to the range as a special edition model. It was such a hit that we decided to make it a permanent part of the D-MAX model range,” said Isuzu sales VP Craig Uren. “The X-Rider Limited Edition is a celebration of the success we’ve had with the 6th Generation D-MAX. We believe this is the best iteration of the D-MAX bakkie to date in terms of value, build quality, and appeal. The X-Rider Limited Edition is a vehicle that true Isuzu fans will be proud to own and keep as part of their garage,” Uren added.

Of course, this is something of a last hurrah for the current-generation Isuzu D-Max, which is set to be replaced by an all-new model in 2022. The Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition models are now available at Isuzu dealerships nationwide. Pricing: