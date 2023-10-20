The new JAC T9 double cab is getting ready to pick a fight with the heavy hitters in the bakkie market, like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. The Chinese brand is better known for its budget-oriented T6 and T8 bakkies, but with the new J9 the importer is taking a step upmarket.

While the new model is “coming soon”, according to JAC, vehicle information specialist Duoporta has listed pricing for the new model on its website. Four double cab models are on offer with the JAC T9 2.0 CTi 4x2 Lux kicking things off at R529,900 and the Super Lux commanding R579,900. The 4x4 versions cost R599,900 and R649,900 respectively. The only engine on offer for now is a 2.0-litre turbodiesel that’s good for 125kW and 410Nm. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. 4WD models have a part-time system with low range and electronic diff lock. All models have a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg.

When the T9 was announced earlier this year JAC said a 2.0-litre turbopetrol model with 168kW was also in the planning, while fully electric and plug-in hybrid models were also planned for 2024, along with a 2.5-litre diesel. In terms of size, the JAC T9 measures 5,330mm in length and 1,965mm in width, riding on a 3,110mm wheelbase. This makes it slightly larger than the Toyota Hilux. Standard features in the diesel models that will launch initially include a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, leather seats with electric adjustment for the driver.

Standard safety items include front and rear park assist, six airbags and traction control. The Super Lux model adds a sunroof to the mix, along with rear privacy glass, electric adjustment for the front passenger seat and a surround view camera. But is it priced competitively compared to rivals?

Other auto gearbox double cabs in that price band include the GWM P-Series LS (R526,250), Ford Ranger XL (R580,500), Isuzu D-Max LS (R586,000), Nissan Navara SE Plus (R595,500) and Toyota Hilux 2.4 Raider (R623,200). These are all mid-spec variants, priced against JAC’s high-spec offering. Is opting for a lesser known brand worth the specification gain? You be the judge of that.

Prices include a five-year or 150,000km warranty and five-year or 100,000km service plan. JAC T9 Pricing (October 2023) 2.0 CTi double cab Lux - R529,900

2.0 CTi double cab Super Lux - R579,900 2.0 CTi double cab Lux - R599,900 2.0 CTi double cab Lux - R649,900