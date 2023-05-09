PRICING: Jeep Grand Cherokee now available in shorter, five-seat format

Following the launch of the “long-wheelbase” Grand Cherokee L seven-seater in 2022, the shorter five-seat version of the new-generation model is now available in South Africa.

Compared to its bigger brother, the new Grand Cherokee five-seater is closer in size to the previous model. Although its wheelbase has grown by 49mm, it’s still 127mm shorter between the wheels than the new L model, while overall length is 289mm less.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee five-seater is available with the same model grades as the L, with the Limited priced at R1 329 900, the Overland at R1 539 900 and the Summit Reserve setting you back R1 735 900. That’s exactly R20 000 less than you pay for the equivalent seven-seat models.

All are powered by the familiar 3.6-litre normally aspirated V6 motor that churns out 218kW and 352Nm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed autobox and one of three available 4x4 systems, all featuring a transfer case and Selec-Terrain traction management system.