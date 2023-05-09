PRICING: Jeep Grand Cherokee now available in shorter, five-seat format

Johannesburg - Buying a Jeep Grand Cherokee is no longer a case of “one size fits all”.
Following the launch of the “long-wheelbase” Grand Cherokee L seven-seater in 2022, the shorter five-seat version of the new-generation model is now available in South Africa.
Compared to its bigger brother, the new Grand Cherokee five-seater is closer in size to the previous model. Although its wheelbase has grown by 49mm, it’s still 127mm shorter between the wheels than the new L model, while overall length is 289mm less.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee five-seater is available with the same model grades as the L, with the Limited priced at R1 329 900, the Overland at R1 539 900 and the Summit Reserve setting you back R1 735 900. That’s exactly R20 000 less than you pay for the equivalent seven-seat models.
All are powered by the familiar 3.6-litre normally aspirated V6 motor that churns out 218kW and 352Nm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed autobox and one of three available 4x4 systems, all featuring a transfer case and Selec-Terrain traction management system.
It’s all digital inside, with a standard 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster and central infotainment system (8.4” in the Limited) and an optional passenger-side screen. That’s over 30 inches of screen real estate if you tick the right boxes.
There’s a long list of driver assist features that come as standard, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Active Lane Management, Blind-spot Monitoring, Full-Speed Collision Warning with Active Braking and Rear Cross Path Detection.
In terms of creature comforts, the Limited base model comes with Capri leather upholstery with eight-way adjustment for the heated front seats, three-zone climate control and wireless charging, among other items.
The Overland gains Nappa leather seats, 19-speaker McIntosh sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting and upgraded park assist.
Over and above all that the Summit Reserve gets massaging front seats with 12-way adjustment, as well as four-zone climate control.
All versions are sold with a warranty and maintenance plan that are valid for five years or 100 000km.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Pricing
Limited 3.6L 4x4 auto - R1 329 900
Overland 3.6L 4x4 auto - R1 539 900
Summit Reserve 3.6L 4x4 auto - R1 735 900